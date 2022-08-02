Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Down 4.8%

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.73 and last traded at $60.90. Approximately 1,877 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 130,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THRM. TheStreet cut Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Gentherm Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day moving average of $72.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentherm

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.31 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $175,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,264.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentherm

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 446.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Gentherm by 5,247.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 165,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in Gentherm by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 456,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,510,000 after buying an additional 52,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

