Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 11.19%.

Genworth Financial Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Genworth Financial stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89. Genworth Financial has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $4.61.

Insider Transactions at Genworth Financial

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,939,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,561,518.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 60.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,663 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 589,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,834 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 58.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

