George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Cut to C$176.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Scotiabank from C$177.00 to C$176.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WN. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$177.00 to C$188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$179.00 to C$198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$174.17.

George Weston Stock Performance

WN traded down C$0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$151.91. 188,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,352. The firm has a market cap of C$21.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$151.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$150.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.99. George Weston has a one year low of C$128.11 and a one year high of C$162.51.

Insider Activity at George Weston

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that George Weston will post 10.7900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.79, for a total value of C$1,056,956.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,510,414.90.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

