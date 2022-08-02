GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 15000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

GGL Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00.

About GGL Resources

(Get Rating)

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, nickel, and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, as well as diamonds. The company was formerly known as GGL Diamond Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GGL Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GGL Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.