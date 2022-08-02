Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

Gilead Sciences has a payout ratio of 46.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gilead Sciences to earn $6.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.25. 533,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,559,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,204,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,086,000 after purchasing an additional 650,488 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,593,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,171,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,091,000 after purchasing an additional 515,307 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

