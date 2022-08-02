GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $106.00

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 2nd. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $296,489.60 and approximately $106.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,784.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,578.06 or 0.06926089 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00156829 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00021923 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00252268 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.15 or 0.00685358 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.46 or 0.00581360 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005526 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

