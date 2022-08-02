Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Glucose Health Trading Up 1.2 %

GLUC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,465. Glucose Health has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp.

