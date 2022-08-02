GNY Hits One Day Volume of $55,501.00 (GNY)

GNY (GNY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One GNY coin can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GNY has traded 37.5% higher against the dollar. GNY has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $55,501.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GNY Coin Profile

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO.

GNY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

