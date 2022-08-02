Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Bought by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,442,000 after acquiring an additional 108,968 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 165,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 574,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,278,000 after acquiring an additional 116,072 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $39.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.65.

