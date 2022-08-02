GraniteShares Advisors LLC Cuts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,206 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,955 shares of company stock worth $7,296,828 in the last 90 days. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FedEx Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.50.

NYSE:FDX opened at $237.70 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $282.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.02.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

