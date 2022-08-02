GraniteShares Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Redburn Partners began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on S&P Global from $401.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.57.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $376.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $344.16 and its 200 day moving average is $373.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.