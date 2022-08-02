GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Waste Management by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 70,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 18,018 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Waste Management by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 54,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waste Management Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $163.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.