GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $388,000 Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CPR Investments Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Moderna by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $1,550,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Moderna by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.58.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $161.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.63. The stock has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $31,288.14. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,622,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,987,262.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $31,288.14. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,622,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,987,262.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $306,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,642.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 556,029 shares of company stock worth $82,570,005 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

