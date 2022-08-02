GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $516,000 Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $436.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $655.68.

Charter Communications stock opened at $426.56 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $407.75 and a one year high of $825.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $470.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $521.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.06 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

