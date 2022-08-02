GraniteShares Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Byers acquired 16,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $164,358.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,358.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 18,121 shares of company stock valued at $185,749 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBDC opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $43.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 51.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

