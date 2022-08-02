GraniteShares Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,366 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

CTSH stock opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $63.26 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

