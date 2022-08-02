Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Trading Up 6.8% This Week

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market capitalization of $637,391.02 and $172,195.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,976.63 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003842 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00128777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00031688 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

GLQ is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

