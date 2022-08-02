Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Short Interest Up 45.8% in July

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,674,200 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the June 30th total of 1,834,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,372,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ETHE traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,803,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,152. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40.

