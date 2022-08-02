Great Ajax (AJX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Great Ajax to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AJX traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,655. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Great Ajax has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $258.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on AJX. Compass Point raised shares of Great Ajax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

In related news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $19,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,233.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 1,200,000 shares of company stock worth $29,722,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 6.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 38.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

