Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.64

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 10306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Down 15.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $726.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $194.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $249,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 245,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 59.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter worth $271,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 534,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 60,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

