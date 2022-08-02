Great Panther Mining (GPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR – Get Rating) (NYSE:GPL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Great Panther Mining to post earnings of C($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR – Get Rating) (NYSE:GPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$42.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.99 million.

GPR opened at C$1.22 on Tuesday. Great Panther Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.06 and a 52-week high of C$8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.51 million and a P/E ratio of -6.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.29.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.75 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

