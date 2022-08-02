Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 933,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 523,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Griffon stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,228. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.48. Griffon has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $33.38. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,674,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $153,717,000 after acquiring an additional 181,416 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Griffon by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,656,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,304,000 after buying an additional 388,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Griffon by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,642,000 after buying an additional 90,502 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Griffon by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,280,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,467,000 after buying an additional 184,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Griffon by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after buying an additional 38,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GFF shares. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Griffon in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Griffon from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

