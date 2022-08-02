Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 933,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 523,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Griffon Price Performance
Shares of Griffon stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,228. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.48. Griffon has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $33.38. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.83.
Griffon Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 8.02%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Griffon
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on GFF shares. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Griffon in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Griffon from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Griffon Company Profile
Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Griffon (GFF)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.