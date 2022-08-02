Grosvenor Capital Management (GCMG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Grosvenor Capital Management to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $105.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.31 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a net margin of 4.43% and a negative return on equity of 183.85%. On average, analysts expect Grosvenor Capital Management to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Grosvenor Capital Management Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Grosvenor Capital Management stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 984 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66. Grosvenor Capital Management has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

Grosvenor Capital Management Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GCMG shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

About Grosvenor Capital Management

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

