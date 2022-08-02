GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Update

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 115,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,058,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GrowLife Stock Performance
PHOT stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,690,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,485,680. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. GrowLife has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.06.
GrowLife Company Profile
