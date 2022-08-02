GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Update

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 115,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,058,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GrowLife Stock Performance

PHOT stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,690,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,485,680. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. GrowLife has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.06.

GrowLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GrowLife, Inc operates in the plant cultivation equipment supply and consulting business. The company provides commercial plant propagation equipment. It also focuses on emerging markets in the mushroom sector. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

