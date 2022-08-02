Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Grupo Carso Price Performance

OTCMKTS GPOVY remained flat at $7.40 during trading on Tuesday. Grupo Carso has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $8.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Carso

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Carso stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Grupo Carso Company Profile

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, shops and restaurants, electronic, entertainment, and technology stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

