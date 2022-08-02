Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $89.84

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.84 and last traded at $86.29, with a volume of 165417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.04.

Gulfport Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 5.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.79.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

