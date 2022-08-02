Hamel Associates Inc. Acquires 3,355 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hamel Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $142.33. The company had a trading volume of 19,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,983. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.88. The company has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. 3M has a 52-week low of $125.60 and a 52-week high of $202.77.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

