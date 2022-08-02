Hamel Associates Inc. Has $3.39 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after buying an additional 1,909,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $9,595,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.70.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $158.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,756,218. The company has a market capitalization of $430.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.02. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $56,703.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,894 shares of company stock worth $8,904,644 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.