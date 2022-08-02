Hamel Associates Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Hamel Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 34.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTRS traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $89.68 and a 52 week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

