Hamel Associates Inc. Trims Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hamel Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 4.2% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in United Parcel Service by 16.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $17,147,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.5% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.64.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.52. The company had a trading volume of 14,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,451. The stock has a market cap of $168.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.38. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

