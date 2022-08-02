Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $146.35 million for the quarter.

HBB traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,148. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66. The company has a market cap of $168.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a boost from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.95%.

In other Hamilton Beach Brands news, CEO Gregory H. Trepp bought 10,000 shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 193,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,938.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 30.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

