Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives Maintains Rating from Raymond James

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Harmonic from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Harmonic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Harmonic Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HLIT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 58,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,799. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $12.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harmonic

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $157.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.29%. Harmonic’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $154,016.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,540.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Featured Articles

