Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $607-$627 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.62 million. Harmonic also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.08-$0.12 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLIT. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Harmonic from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Harmonic from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harmonic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.22. 27,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,799. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 71.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $12.22.

Insider Transactions at Harmonic

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $154,016.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,540.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmonic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Harmonic by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 519,715 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 27,496 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Harmonic by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Harmonic by 1,906.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 277,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 263,309 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 88,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.