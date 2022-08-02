Harrow Health (HROW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.12 million during the quarter. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 26.10%.

Shares of HROW traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.82. 102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,744. The company has a market capitalization of $184.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.13. Harrow Health has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $12.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HROW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Harrow Health during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the first quarter worth about $108,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Harrow Health by 34.4% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 94,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 24,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Harrow Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HROW. B. Riley raised their price objective on Harrow Health from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

