Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.13)-0.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.13. Harsco also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.08)-($0.02) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HSC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Harsco in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Harsco from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harsco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco Price Performance

Harsco stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. Harsco has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a market cap of $381.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harsco

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Harsco had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $452.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harsco will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Harsco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 50.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 5.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 47.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco

(Get Rating)

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.