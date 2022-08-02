Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $5.15 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.2% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.2% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 624.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after buying an additional 113,745 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $432,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.53.

Shares of PG opened at $142.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $342.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

