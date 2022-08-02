Harvest Finance Price Up 26.7% Over Last 7 Days (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $36.42 million and $24.94 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 26.7% against the dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for $53.59 or 0.00232651 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00007774 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009448 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000283 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 698,607 coins and its circulating supply is 679,706 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

