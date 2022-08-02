Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Shares of Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT – Get Rating) traded down 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 182,027 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 123,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Harvest One Cannabis Trading Down 14.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$7.58 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04.

Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.36 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Harvest One Cannabis Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Harvest One Cannabis Company Profile

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

