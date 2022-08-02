Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st.

Hasbro has a payout ratio of 48.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hasbro to earn $5.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.6%.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $79.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.88.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.6% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

