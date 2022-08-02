HC Wainwright Downgrades Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) to Neutral

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KZIA opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $12.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Kazia Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.

