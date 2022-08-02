Health Catalyst (HCAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Health Catalyst to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Health Catalyst has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 57.95%. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Health Catalyst to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Price Performance

HCAT opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82.

Insider Transactions at Health Catalyst

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst

In other news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $42,144.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,514.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Health Catalyst news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $42,144.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 103,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,514.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,860 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $29,518.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,945.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,255 shares of company stock valued at $93,877. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 86.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 118.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 35,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 14.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCAT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

