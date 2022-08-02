Hegic (HEGIC) Price Up 21.3% Over Last 7 Days

Hegic (HEGIC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a market capitalization of $6.78 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,023.71 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003856 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00128737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00031729 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hegic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

