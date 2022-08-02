HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Price Target Cut to €56.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €59.00 ($60.82) to €56.00 ($57.73) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

HDELY has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of HeidelbergCement from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €70.00 ($72.16) to €65.00 ($67.01) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €68.00 ($70.10) to €67.00 ($69.07) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.20.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement Stock Performance

Shares of HDELY stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.71. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $18.10.

HeidelbergCement Announces Dividend

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.3371 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.14%.

(Get Rating)

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.