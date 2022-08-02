HempCoin (THC) Price Reaches $0.0027

HempCoin (THC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $712,887.98 and approximately $20.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,255.46 or 1.00065904 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00044574 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00028131 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000041 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001336 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,872,991 coins and its circulating supply is 266,737,841 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.