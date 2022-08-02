Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.75-$4.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.77 billion-$13.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.05 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Henry Schein from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Henry Schein from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.86.

NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.53. The company had a trading volume of 68,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,792. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $70.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,250,357.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,922.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,250,357.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,922.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Henry Schein by 277.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 96,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 70,793 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

