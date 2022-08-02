Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Short Interest Update

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,400 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 246,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Heritage Cannabis Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HERTF remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday. Heritage Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05.

About Heritage Cannabis

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabinoid company that focuses on the production and sale of medical and recreational hemp-based and cannabis-based products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers extraction services; and focuses on processing, manufacturing, and distributing medical cannabis products and cannabis oils.

