HEX Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.85 Billion (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last seven days, HEX has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One HEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. HEX has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion and $8.86 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.79 or 0.00445790 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000708 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.21 or 0.02116208 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002176 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004601 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.16 or 0.00276630 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000721 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
HEX Profile
HEX (HEX) is a coin. It launched on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official website is hex.win. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
HEX Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
