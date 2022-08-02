Hiblocks (HIBS) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.12 Million

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Hiblocks coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $9.12 million and $159,456.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.10 or 0.00630038 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016385 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00034410 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io.

Hiblocks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

