Hill International (HIL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $102.24 million during the quarter.

Get Hill International alerts:

Hill International Stock Up 1.0 %

HIL traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 46,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,771. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66. Hill International has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.41 million, a P/E ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hill International Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hill International in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.