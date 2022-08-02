Hillman Solutions (HLMN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $363.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hillman Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.45. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

In other news, Director Leary Dan O acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,813.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,783,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,908 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,796,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,347,000 after purchasing an additional 338,863 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,017,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,967,000 after purchasing an additional 295,330 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 865,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 206,694 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after buying an additional 135,312 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.